Calverton Offshore Support Group Announces New Appointments

Chinedu Eze

Caverton Offshore Support Group has announced new appointments in line with its goal to reposition its subsidiary companies (Caverton Marine and Caverton Helicopters) to address the changes and challenges within the aviation, marine logistics and fossil energy sectors.

The Group Board of Directors has therefore approved the appointment of Captain Ibrahim Chafe Bello as Managing Director/Accountable Manager of Caverton Helicopters Limited, effective July 1, 2022.

The Group said Captain Ibrahim Bello has over 34 years of continuous aviation experience in various sectors. He started his aviation career with the Nigerian Air Force in 1987. He served with the Presidential Air Fleet, Abuja as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer, rising to become the Chief Engineer of the Hawker and Gulfstream Fleets respectively. He retired from the Nigerian Air Force in 2004 meritoriously with the rank of Squadron Leader. On retirement from the air force, he proceeded to Delta Connection Academy, Florida, USA where he obtained his Fixed Wing CPL Multi / IR in 2004.

The Board also approved the appointment of Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mrs. Lolade Abiola as Executive Director of Training for Caverton Helicopters. As COO, Mr Makanjuola will oversee planning and implementation of business strategies for growth across the Group (marine and aviation).

In the statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group,

Olabode Makanjuola, said that the new Executive Director of Training, Mrs. Lolade Abiola holds a Bsc in Computer Science from Kings College London, UK and an Msc in Air Transport Management from Cranfield University’s School of Aeronautical Engineering.