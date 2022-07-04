￼Union Bank Set to Reward Customers N55m in Savings Promo

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank has announced the return of the Save & Win Promo, its flagship campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers with cash rewards and other gift items worth over N55 million.

Following a successful first season, this second edition of the nationwide campaign which coincides with the Bank’s 105th anniversary will benefit more customers to appreciate them for their support and loyalty over the years.

Speaking on the reason for the campaign’s rerun, Union Bank’s in a statement, Head, Retail Banking & Digital, Union Bank Ms. Lola Cardoso in a said: “Union Bank is excited for the return of our Save & Win promo. This campaign is another opportunity to give back to our customers in a way that matters while promoting the savings culture among Nigerians. As we celebrate our 105th anniversary, we remain committed to delivering products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

She noted that to increase their chances of winning in the draws, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000. Winners in the promo will emerge through a series of transparent, electronically- generated draws, which will be supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.