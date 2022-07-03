Gubernatorial: Amaechi Vows to Ensure APC Victory in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The immediate past Minister of Transport, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has vowed to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the governorship seat in Rivers State come 2023.

Amaechi stated although the party had chosen its candidate for the presidential election, he would fully support the APC victory at the national level.

The former governor of the state, spoke yesterday, when thousands of APC supporters stormed the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, to give him a grand reception after the Presidential primary election.

Addressing his supporters in Rivers State, Amaechi urged them to set aside their anger and work for the victory of APC in 2023. He appealed to his supporters to return to their various units and work for the party in 2023.

“Please, in the contest for the presidency, we should know that we must go and vote for our party, no matter how angry you are, they have chosen, let’s go and vote for our party.

“For the stories you hear about the people who are gossiping about how they are having meetings in France, let this be your own France. Vote for your party, don’t be afraid, just go home and do your work.

“Don’t be afraid, go home and work, that’s why I came, I came to thank you, I came to urge you to go home and work, let all of us be unit leaders, no more local government leaders, ward leaders.

“If you check in INEC, they are no longer announcing ward results, they are announcing unit results. So let go home and win our units and bring our units home.

“Those days of meeting, writing results have all gone, we must praise INEC, praise the National Assembly for reducing the level of rigging, where people write results and INEC will just announce, now it is almost gone.”

In his remarks, the state APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, assured supporters that the APC would be on the ballot in 2023.

He said: “My mission here is three-fold, one to reassure you that we will be on the ballot, number two, that there is no court case that we will lose because God is on our side, number three, we have won already.”