Ganduje: Tinubu isn’t an Experimental President

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer is not an experimental president given his dexterity and strong rooting in politics and administration in the Nigeria project.

The governor made the assertion yesterday when he received an award presented to him by the National Coalition of Tinubu Support Groups Worldwide, the national directorate, comprising of Nigeria, USA, UK, Canada, Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Oman, UAE chapters, for his leading role in Tinubu’s victory at the party’s primary election.

Ganduje said given his outstanding performance as Lagos state governor where he formed a formidable team made up of people from different parts of the country that transformed the state to the strongest economy in the sub-region, Asiwaju’s presidency could best manage our diversity.

He pointed out that Asiwaju’s emergence at the primary election gave hope and encouragement that the party was set to win the 2023 election.

The governor also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the enabling environment for the conduct of the primary, the APC and its governors as well as other aspirants, who have expressed readiness to work with Asiwaju for the victory of the party.

He expressed appreciation for the recognition by the coalition and promised to work harder for the success of the Asiwaju’s presidential candidature.

Earlier, the Convener and Global Director-General of the coalition, Dr. Doyin Johnson, had said that the award was presented to Governor Ganduje as a way of saying thank you for the strategic role he played in the actualisation of Asiwaju presidency.

He charged the governor to continue to use his intellectual capacity and strong mobilisation prowess to ensure the success of the APC presidential candidate at the polls.

Also speaking, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who was part of the delegation, tasked the governor whom he described as a man of honour, to further mapped out strategies for winning the secondary election come 2023.