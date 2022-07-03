  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

Four Suspects Apprehemded for Vandalising  EEDC Installations

Business | 8 mins ago

A young man identified as Wisdom Kalu Onu, an indigene of Abia State was apprehended yesterday by the security personnel of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, for vandalizing electrical installations located within the Campus premises, belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC).

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who made this known today in Enugu confirmed that the suspect, along with the vandalized materials have been handed over to Nsukka Urban Police Station for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

Ezeh, who narrated the ugly experience the company has been going through in the hands of vandals reiterated the company’s resolve to continue working with critical stakeholders to ensure that these elements perpetrating this dastardly act are apprehended and brought to book.

He said that there is no day that passes without the company receiving a report of electrical installation that has been attacked.

“It has gone so bad that the vandals now go as far as draining transformer oil, even after carting away with the armoured cables”, a situation he described as disheartening.

According to the company’s spokesman, well over twenty transformers have been attacked by vandals across the company’s network in the past three weeks, with four of the vandals apprehended.  

