Agege Trade Fair Opens 

Verified Creative House, marketing and branding company, has concluded plans to hold a trade fair in Agege, in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company Mr. Folahan Omotileolawa, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Independent on Wednesday in Lagos.

He disclosed that fair would begin on July 1 and end on July 7 at the Agege Stadium.

He stated that the aim is to boost trade and commerce in the Agege area and its environs and provide a platform for business owners to promote their products and services and meet prospective new clients.

He added that residents and visitors to the fair would be able to purchase goods and services at discounted rates.

He posited that the overall objective of the fair was to bring businesses in Agege together in the bid to drive development in the area.

Omotileolawa said that the theme of the event would be “Ileya Sales.

Expanding on the reason for the fair, he said: “The Nigerian economy is harsh especially to people at the lower end of society and we want to create a platform where goods and services will be sold to people at discounted rates.

“We want to create a platform where people can come and get high quality goods and services at lower prices.”

He said that the organisers expect small business owners and service providers to attend and display their products at the fair.

“It is also a family funfair where the family can relax; there will be a children’s arena where kids can come and unwind. So, we are expecting mothers, fathers and other members of the family at the fair.

Commenting on the type of businesses that would attend the fair, he stated that many of the businesses would be ones that sell family and children products; businesses that sell food, shoes, clothes, drinks, beverage, books, bags, sandals, general stationery and household items.

Omotileolawa said that the company would sustain the event by doing it every year and called Agege residents to attend the event.

He said that exhibitors would witness an increase in sales of their goods and services and visitors would buy goods and services at reduced prices. He added that the company was doing maximum publicity for the event.

He added that the company had put adequate security arrangements in place to make the event safe and secure for all.