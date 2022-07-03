  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

A PAWA Award for Bukar Usman

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

 

Renowned Nigerian writer and publisher Dr Bukar Usman has been given an award by the Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA). The special award, which is tagged “Award for the Noble Patron of the Arts”, was given to the author on the closing day of its International Writers Conference was held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan from June 23 to 25. 

The ceremonies took place at the dinner for the delegates held at the Premier Hotel Ibadan on June 25, was presented to me on behalf of PAWA by Tunde Odunlade, the proprietor of the Tunde Odunlade Arts Gallery, Ibadan.

The association had in its letter of invitation to Dr Usman for the awards, signed by its secretary general Dr Wale Okediran, informed him of the decision of PAWA’s council to honour him with this award, which he attributed to his “long commitment to the Arts and Literature in Nigeria and in the diaspora.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.