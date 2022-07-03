A PAWA Award for Bukar Usman

Renowned Nigerian writer and publisher Dr Bukar Usman has been given an award by the Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA). The special award, which is tagged “Award for the Noble Patron of the Arts”, was given to the author on the closing day of its International Writers Conference was held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan from June 23 to 25.

The ceremonies took place at the dinner for the delegates held at the Premier Hotel Ibadan on June 25, was presented to me on behalf of PAWA by Tunde Odunlade, the proprietor of the Tunde Odunlade Arts Gallery, Ibadan.

The association had in its letter of invitation to Dr Usman for the awards, signed by its secretary general Dr Wale Okediran, informed him of the decision of PAWA’s council to honour him with this award, which he attributed to his “long commitment to the Arts and Literature in Nigeria and in the diaspora.”