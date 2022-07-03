5,000 APC Members Defect to PDP in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Mass defection rocked the Katsina State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday as 5,000 members of the ruling party in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas of the state defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The leader of the defectors, Hon. Ali Maikano, said they decided to join the main opposition party due to what he described as injustice meted on them by the APC leadership during its primaries in the state.

Maikano, who was among the aspirants that vied for APC ticket to represent Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, said they left the party because of undemocratic principles of its leaders.

Receiving the defectors in Matazu, the State PDP Chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, assured them of fairness and equity in their new party, adding that PDP remained an indivisible and united party in the state.

He said: “Today (Saturday), we received over 5,000 APC members from Matazu and Musawa Local Governments led by Ali Maikano and Isa Abba into our great party the PDP.

“As new members, I assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members. We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding the welfare of members without sentiments”.

Reacting to the defection of the APC members to PDP, the state Vice Chairman of the APC, Bala Abu Musawa, challenged the PDP and Maikano to mention the names of the 5,000 APC members he defected with to the main opposition party in the state.

He described Maikano as an office-seeking and self-acclaimed politician who has no interest of the masses at heart but parties that will guarantee his political ambition, saying he will soon leave PDP because the party will not give ticket.”

According to him, “Maikano spent only three months in APC so where did he get the 5,000 supporters. He should mention their names. He is not even a politician but a political office-seeking individual who is after his personal interest.”