Tomi Ojo: I Love to Explore the World 

Tomi Ojo started her acting career in 2018 landing a YouTube comedy series by Bovi titled, ‘Back To School.’ With such a warming start, she got more roles in other production and gradually grew in the ever-booming Nollywood industry. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, Tomi talks about her journey in Nollywood, her style of acting, projects she has done and a lot more

I’m a self-motivated actor and I have a lot of good people at my corner even thought I’m an extreme introvert who loves quiet places. My current favorite place is the beach. I love to explore the world and find more favorite places. I’m a self-acclaimed chef as I absolutely love the kitchen, making different and new dishes hoping to someday have my own restaurant cause my passion is to feed people.

How it all started

I just woke up one day and started googling easiest way to be an actor. So I started by going for auditions at the first year of my career. I went for numerous auditions and out of maybe 3, I definitely would get 2 call backs and that’s was how I started growing little by little. I wouldn’t really say I’ve gotten my big break just yet but I have done a couple of things that a few people have seen as I’m yet to touch as much waters. I’ve been a little laidback but right now I’m awake from my slumber and I’m ready to grace more screens.

Oscars is the goal

Oscars is the goal for me as I want to someday go global, be recognised internationally and am not resting until that dream becomes reality. I want to someday walk into any room and not have to introduce myself and also receive different awards in different countries. I long to share my story to the world I was made to represent and not just as an actor. Also, I want to impact people’s lives, especially those who are struggling and people who think they do not have hope to help them dream.

I love Viola Davis

I love Viola Davis so much and I can’t wait to share the screen with her. This would be a dream come through for me because apart from the fact that she’s simply incredible I feel strongly connected with her like we have things in common. With this in mind, I’m currently working with a couple of my close friends and colleagues to bring my brand to life and also showing the world my growth process.

The African movie industry

The African movie industry has really stepped up a great deal, most especially Nollywood as our storytelling dynamics have changed for the better. We have more professional filmmakers that are rising to the international standards of film making collaborating with top movie industries aboard. We are definitely not where we used to be 6-7years ago. I tell myself It can only get better and the world knows this. Despite that fact I took a short break for a while, I’m back on my game as I’ve done a couple of short and cinema films these past few months. Some of the projects are yet to come out or be announced but the most recent one out are ‘Love Like This’ on Ndani Tv, ‘Best Friends by Uduak Isong and a film coming out to the cinema July 1st by Kayode Peters, Survivors and a couple of others.

My greatest asset

My greatest asset will my vulnerability and empathy as a person. To take on different persona at different times you need to be able to feel the emotions of another person. Being able to channel my personal feelings into a different character is my unique quality. And my passion for improvement is that I always want to be better than my last job and I put my whole heart into my craft.