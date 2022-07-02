Moses Simon: Elland Road Presents Premier League Dream     

After an impressive season in which he scored six goals and provided eight assists in 30 league appearances and also helped Nantes win the French Cup for the fourth time in their history, Nigerian international, Moses Simon has been in the news for the right reason with several clubs including Leeds United and Nice leading the chase to cash in on the Super Eagle

If reports in RMC Sports are anything to go by, Nantes are willing to sell Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, who played a key role in their Coupe de France success last season with OGC Nice reportedly having agreed personal terms with the winger, ahead of a potential summer move.

The Canaries president, Waldermar Kita told a press conference on Wednesday that Simon was among a group of players who would be allowed to leave should an interesting offer arrive.

“We would be delighted if they stayed, but if there are interesting offers, we would have to think about them,” Kita stated.

“Are there any offers? That’s part of the backstage business of the transfer market; I can’t talk too much about it. I can just say that those players are here now.”

Simon scored six goals and provided eight assists in 30 league appearances for Antoine Kombouare’s side last season.

He has also been linked with a move to Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leeds United have also shown interest in Simon with his transfer fee expected to be in the region of €15m.

The former AS Trencin and Levante star had a scintillating season last term and helped the Yellow Canaries to a Europa League spot after winning the French Cup.

Simon has been on the lips of several European clubs as he’s grown and established himself in France.

The player has however shown a reluctance to leave the country as his family is settled and he’s still developing as a player.

Many pundits had backed Simon to make a Premier League switch this season but if recent reports are anything to by, that may have hit the blocks.

According to Foot Mercato, Leeds United and OGC Nice are in a direct battle for the signing of the FC Nantes attacker Moses Simon.

The Whites have had a long-standing interest in the Nigerian international and see him as a possible replacement for exit-bound superstar Raphinha.

Simon joined the French club from La Liga side Levante in the 2019 summer transfer window on a year-long loan before the move was made permanent a year later. The left-winger didn’t take much time to settle down in France, scoring nine goals in his debut season.

The following two seasons have been quite fruitful as well for the attacker, who can play across the front-line, a quality that especially interests potential suitors. Simon, in all, has made 100 appearances for Nantes, scoring 21 and assisting 22 goals.

The 26-year-old still has two years left on his contract with the club, but Nantes are reportedly ready to sell if a sizeable bid arrives for the winger. He is attracting interest from multiple clubs, including Newcastle United, but Leeds and OGC Nice are now the only two sides involved in the race.

The Whites are eager to strengthen in multiple positions ahead of the new season after narrowly avoided relegation this past season and will want to stay clear of the drop zone in the 2022/23 campaign.

As far as Simon is concerned, the attacker is inclined towards staying in France and prefers Nice over Leeds. But a lucrative contract offer from Leeds could change the 26-year-old’s mind, as the Whites scour the market for a replacement for Raphinha.

Simon has been one of Nantes’ best performers in the French Ligue 1, notching six goals and eight assists as well as three player-of-the-month awards, including that of April.

And the 26-year-old capped it all with an eye-catching display as Nantes stunned Nice 1-0 to secure their fourth-ever French Cup triumph.

According to Ligue 1 statistics, the Nigerian became the first Canaries player to be involved in more than 10 goals in three consecutive seasons in the competition since the late Emiliano Sala achieved the feat between 2016/17 and 2018/19 campaigns.

Following his impressive performance for the Super Eagles at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, he was proposed to Leeds and Brentford by his agent but it fell through.

Simon, who has two and a half years left on his current deal with the Yellow Canaries is however not deterred by the botched move, as he is hopeful of playing in the Premier League when the time is right.

“I still dream of playing in the Premier League someday.

And I believe everything will work well for my good. When it is time, I will make the move. I didn’t expect we will crash out of the tournament so early but that happens in football.”

Simon revealed he is thoroughly enjoying a new lease of life in France.

“I am more relaxed and settled at Nantes, no pressure. I am also playing to my full potentials because here I am a very offensive winger,” he explained.