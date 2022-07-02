JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele Crash Matrimony

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For a fact, a couple of their close friends in the industry knew Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello – JJC Skillz – have been living apart. As it were, there was this seeming disconnect between both at the 2022 AMVCA award ceremony in May where Funke took home the award for Best Actress in a comedy role. Quite unlike the award winning actress, her acceptance speech was incomplete without a mention of JJC Skillz, her very “supportive husband” as it were.

Rumours of their marital troubles and separation though remained an item on social media until it was finally confirmed that the actress and the singer have parted ways. The news of their split didn’t come as a shock to many as there had been several hints of crisis in the once admired celebrity marriage. According to Skillz who officially announced it on his Instagram page last Thursday morning (June 30, 2022), it has been tough.

The music producer and filmmaker stated in his post that his marriage crashed three months ago and he decided to let the public know they are already chasing their lives separately. For six years, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz worked and lived together, putting their strength and energy together at night and day. While it lasted, they gave Nollywood one blockbuster (‘Omo Ghetto’) and had two beautiful twin boys – Zack and Zion.

But the last two years was not all it seemed for the once influential celebrity couple. “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared many things and have created two beautiful children”, his post read. “The last two years have been tough for us. I have tried my best to fix things, but I believe it is beyond repair now”.

He disclosed that he moved out of the house 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence. And that apart from the AMVCA where they met last, have not been able to get Funke to sit down amicably to discuss the future of their relationship. “I’m making this announcement, so the public knows we are both pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed, such as the custody and wellbeing of our children, which is paramount, and business interests that need to be disentangled, but I do not doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

Reacting to the split shortly after it went viral, Funke’s stepson, Benito Bello took to his Instagram where he excitedly wrote “I spoke the truth mehn”. This was after he commented on a Tiktok post that first broke the pending breakup. It would be recalled that it was Benito who hinted about the rumours of the crisis between Funke and his father.

Funke married Skillz in London in May 2016. Her pregnancy rumours were among the top searched results on Google search engine in August 2017. They welcomed twin boys in December 2018. Funke and Skillz continued to dominate celebrity news in recent times over fights with his ex-wife Mella and her outspoken step-son Benito. Mella had accused Skillz of physically assaulting his son Benito.

As revenge, Mella posted a picture of her estranged husband and his new family, revealing the identity of Funke’s twin boys, whom the couple had hitherto shielded away from the public, on her Instagram page. Weeks later, Benito disclosed he was allegedly assaulted by his father. According to him, they fell out after he was expelled for bringing alcohol to the school. He alleged that he sustained bruises on his face, neck and ribs.

Benito claimed his experience living with Funke and Skillz for two years was a horror. He added that the actress is not what she claims to be. As it is believed that the secret of most successful marriages is ensuring all marital issues are kept as private as possible. The same could not be said of Funke’s marriage. While they were apart, Benito was quick to inform the public that Funke was cheating on Skillz, adding that his dad was also cheating on his step mom.

Despite Funke and Skillz trying to mend fences and give the public the impression that all was well in their marriage, her stepson Benito was always coming out to truncate their efforts by revealing more stunning and brash dirty details of the celebrity couples. In the wake of the father and son conflict, Benito had on several occasions dragged his controversial step mum on social media.