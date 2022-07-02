  • Saturday, 2nd July, 2022

Contrary to Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu did not Meet with Wike in Paris

The Tinubu Media Office yesterday debunked reports that the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Standard-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Paris last Thursday. 

A frontline APC member in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe had in a social media post on Thursday evening said that Wike met with Tinubu in France.

But the statement signed by Tunde Rahman denied this.

The declaration reads: “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever. 

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem. And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly. We would like, once again, to advice journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.” 

