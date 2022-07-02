CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Live on DStv, GOtv

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in Morocco from July 2 to 23.

The last WAFCON was played in 2018 in Ghana and saw Nigeria claim a record-extending 11th title after defeating South Africa on penalties in the final. The scheduled 2020 WAFCON was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons start as the favourites to continue their dominance of women’s football in Africa, with coach Randy Waldrum leading a star-studded team which is determined to claim WAFCON glory once again.

“We are aware of the intense competition that is going to play out there in Morocco. We have no illusions,” said Nigeria captain Onome Ebi.

The WAFCON serves as a qualification tournament for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. The four semifinalists secure automatic qualification to the global tournament, while the four losing quarterfinalists will play two separate playoffs in a ‘Repechage’ round, with the two winners of those matches advancing to the inter-confederation playoffs – a mini tournament staged in Australia and New Zealand early next year which will determine the final qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.