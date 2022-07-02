Bayelsa Schools Win 2022 MILO Basketball Championship

Bayelsa Schools rule the 22nd Milo Basketball Championship which ended in great excitement as the boys from Bishop Dimieari Grammar School, Obom Bayelsa State defeated Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT, 36 to 33 in a nail-biting encounter.

The game was in a draw situation with each team holding 33 points and only 22 seconds left on the clock when the Bayelsa boys threw three points from the center of the court that coincided with the final buzzer, sending the spectators into a moment of jubilation.

In a different but one-sided encounter, the girls from St. Jude’s Secondary Schools Amarata, Bayelsa State outclassed their counterparts from Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State by 38 to 14 to emerge winners in the girls’ category of the Championship.

Speaking at the basketball finals, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Wassim El-Husseini said, “The MILO Basketball Championship provides a platform to help the participants imbibe values that set the right foundation for their future. As they participate in sports, they learn grit – perseverance through hardship, courage to overcome fear, ability to work in a team, self-belief, respect, and leadership. We will therefore, continue to do our utmost to help shape a healthier and happier generation of Nigerians by encouraging participation in sporting activities through the MILO Basketball Championship.”