2023: NLC Directs State, LGA Chapters to Mobilise Support for Labour Party

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked all its state structures to activate their local government political committees to sensitise workers and the general populace on the need to vote in Labour Party candidates across all elective positions in the 2023 general election.

The two labour centres, NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had earlier declared their support for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi.

NLC also said that it will organise a mega rally in Kebbi State in support of its Deputy President, Dr. Nasir Idris, who has emerged as a governorship candidate in Kebbi State as well as support its Chairperson in Niger State in order to ensure victory at the polls.

The Labour movement urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all eligible voters willing to vote in the 2023 general election are registered.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday in Abuja, NLC said that it had taken note of “the increasing adoption of the Labour Party and its candidates as the party of choice and candidates to beat by many Nigerians especially workers, youths and women.”

Regarding the current excitement by Nigerians from all walks of life to participate in the 2023 general election as expressed by the commitment to register and collect Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), it urged INEC to expand its capacity to register new voters.

In the communiqué jointly signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, the Congress said: “ In line with earlier organ decisions, the NEC called on the state structures of the NLC to activate their local government political committees to sensitise workers and the general populace on the need to vote in Labour Party candidates across all elective positions in the 2023 general election.”

NLC observed the difficulties being experienced by eligible voters in registering and collecting their PVCs at registration centres across the country should be addressed by INEC.

It said: “Pursuant to the foregoing, the NEC called on INEC to expand its reform initiatives by improving its logistics capabilities especially with regards to provision of adequate voter registration centres.

“In light of the overwhelming number of voters queueing up to register and collect their PVCs, INEC should deploy voter registration centres in all polling units across the country.

“If funding is a challenge, INEC should ask for more funds through an executive supplementary budget.”

Furthermore, the NEC calls on INEC to investigate reports of the deployment of voter registration centers in private premises and very worrisome claims that people actually pay for the deployment of such sensitive INEC facilities at their personal convenience.

The NEC noted that such conducts pose huge risk to the integrity perception in the countdown to the 2023 general polls and could pose a major obstacle to positive public confidence coefficient in the countdown to the 2023 general polls.

The NLC NEC also called on INEC and security agencies to investigate reports of harassment and physical attacks on voters who showed up at some voter registration centres. It further urged INEC and security agencies to be wary of such voter arm-twisting tactics and deploy measures to rein in such dangerous and criminal behaviors.

As part of its resolutions at the NEC meeting, NLC said it has resolved to intervene in the toxic industrial climate in Abia and Imo states by sending a strong delegation of the leadership of the Congress led by the NLC President to interface with Abia and Imo state governments.

It also condemned the non implementation of the national minimum wage by Taraba, Zamfara, Abia and Cross River States.

NLC said the failure by the affected states to commence the payment of the national minimum wage is a criminal breach of Nigeria’s laws and is totally unacceptable to Organised Labour in Nigeria.

In the same vein, NLC condemned the federal government’s implementation of the “no work, no pay” order against the striking university workers describing it as draconian and unwarranted.

The NEC while commending the leadership of the Rivers State Council of the NLC for resisting the attempt to undermine workers representation in the state and the defense of workers’ rights, called on the Rivers State Government to withdraw the security siege on the NLC Rivers State Secretariat immediately and settle all arrears of salaries, annual increment, promotion, and unpaid gratuity and pension benefits as the state is finance.