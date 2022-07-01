Oyetola Deserves Second Term, Osun Monarch Declares

The re-election campaign team of Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday visited Apomu, the headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area.

While hosting the governor in his palace, the Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, attested to performance of Oyetola in this first term and declared him fit and more competent to serve another four years to drive Osun people to a more stabilised state.

“Oyetola deserves second term. He has done creditably well by paying attention to workers salary and welfare, revamping health care sector, building infrastructures across the state despite dwindling resources and same time sustaining peace and security in the state,”the monarch said.

In his response, Oyetola governor made assurance to Apomu people to do more in spreading dividend of democracy throughout the state if he is relected.

Olori Janet Afolabi was among dignitaries that witnessed Oyetola’s historic visit to the Alapomu’s Palace. Others included wife of the governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, the Deputy Governor and his wife, National Secretary of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Iyiola Omisore, SSG, DG oyetola campaign organisation, State party chairman and an appreciable number of the party’s and government.