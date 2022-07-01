NANTA Calls for Release of Trapped Funds of Airlines 

Chinedu Eze

The President and council members of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), is deeply concerned about the impression the trapped funds of foreign Airlines operating in the country portrays Nigeria.

NANTA as a strategic concerned partner in the downstream aviation sector, has over the years appealed to the government through the central Bank of Nigeria and also through the ministry of Aviation to see to the possibility of reducing the humongous trapped funds which at the month of May, 2022, is estimated at well over $450 million US dollars.

The current situation presents a real threat to the industry and the continuity of our business as Travel professionals, bearing in mind the potential jobs losses and the attendant national economic losses as we are just gradually coming out of the pandemic era.

The foreign Airlines may resort to taking out lower inventory in the system resulting in high cost of tickets from the Nigerian market. Forinstance, a six hour trip to London may attract a fare rate of about two thousand dollars or more and also encourage tickets sold outside the country to flood Nigeria, thus affecting the survival of Nigerian travel agents and consequent loss of taxes and levies from such transactions.

As Nigerians, we are patriotic and have presented our country well in the global travel industry and rightly felt disturbed that Nigeria is on the brinks of a wrong narrative at the just concluded 78th Annual General meeting of International Air Transport Association ( IATA) in Doha, Qatar on the account of Airlines trapped funds to which Nigeria is Africa’s leading boggy boy.