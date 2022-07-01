NAMA Boss Calls for Investment to Create Jobs, Boost Economy

Chinedu Eze

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Matthew Pwajok, has called on government to create incentives to encourage Nigerians and others to investment in manufacturing in order to create more jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.

Pwajok said that economic diversification would promote resilient economy and less dependence on oil and gas export, which is the mainstay of the country’s access to forex.

This was contained the presentation delivered by the NAMA boss recently at the 11th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo, 2022 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

As the key speaker at the event, Pwajok who was represented by NAMA’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Dr Musa Mai Sallau, spoke on the theme: “Diversification as Catalyst to Our National Development” and said that Nigeria’s economic growth was retarded by over dependence on oil and insisted that the country could make economic leap if every economic sector were fully exploited.

As catalyst to economic development of any nation, Pwajok said that the aviation industry has recorded tremendous strides under the Buhariadministration and this could be confirmed by the good safety record in the country, the establishment of new infrastructure, acquisition and installation of airspace equipment an the renewal of airport facilities, including four new airport terminals and installation of weather equipment for accurate weather prediction.

“Since the discovery of oil in 1956, there was nearly a total neglect of other sectors the economy. Prior to 1956, agriculture was the main stay of Nigerian economy. The country produces cocoa, palm oil, groundnut oil and timber as cash crop or for consumption and export. But in 1960’s and early 1970’s about 60 per cent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) was cocoa and palm oil. However, up to a few years ago, Nigeria depends on oil, as it’s major source of income,” he said.

Quoting Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), NAMA boss said that theeconomy of Nigeria advanced by 3.11 per cent from a year ago in the first quarter of 2022, following a 3.98 per cent rise in the prior period. He said the non-oil sector expanded by 6.08 per cent, faster than 4.73 per cent in Q4, driven by good performance in information and communication (12.07 per cent vs 5.03 per cent in Q4), primarily telecommunications (14.50 per cent); trade (6.54 per cent vs 5.34 per cent), financial and insurance (23.24 per cent vs 24.14 per cent); agriculture (3.16 per cent vs3.58 per cent) and manufacturing (5.89 per cent vs 2.28 per cent).

However, the oil sector plunged 26.04 per cent, after an 8.06 per cent slump in the previous quarter, reflecting lower oil output as the average daily crude oil production stood at 1.49 million barrels per day, down from 1.50 mbps in Q4 and 1.72 mbps a year ago, adding that Nigeria has struggled to meet its production targets due to operational challenges and insecurity amid growing crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. On a quarterly basis, the GDP shrank 14.66 per cent.

“Economic policies of government are to actualise the economic growth and development. Diversification in this context is economic in nature.

To reduce the country’s export, it requires expanding the country’s value added products that are exported to foreign markets. Aviation provides the only rapid worldwide transportation methods, which makes it essential. It generates economic growth, create jobs and facilitatesinternational aviation sector to provide support and an enabling environment for a developing country like Nigeria,” he said.

Pwajok said that this administration has done so much in the aviation sector and these include ensuring safety, security of all passengers in line with international standards, development of infrastructural facilities and effective regulation, noting that the government of President Mohammadu Buhari has taken full advantage of Nigeria’s population size and the growing GDP in the aviation sector.

“In the aviation sector, the following products are required for the sector to increase its contribution to the GDP. Arrangements and systematic efforts are already in place for the realization of the projects contained in the aviation roadmap programme of the federal government. Those projects are the establishment of the national carrier, establishment of a leasing company, establishment of maintenance, repairs and overhauling facility and the concession of the major airports. There is also the development of cargos and agric allied export terminals and the new regulations or initiatives includes the establishment of free trade zone at major airports in the country,” Pwajok said in his representation.

At the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Pwajok said the agency has achieved so much. In the area of communication, he said NAMA had a few challenges, noting that over time the airspace is increasing because of growth in traffic and the air routes are many and they cut across the nation because there are more connections between various airports, as new airports are coming up.

“In response to this, what we are doing is that we are deploying very high frequency system to enhance our extended coverage communication, from bandwidth to bandwidth to enhance safety of air navigation. That is the project that will enhance communication between pilots and air traffic controllers, which is voice communication and air to ground. We also have projects that are ongoing to provide capability for ground to groundcollections or communication between air traffic control units.

“For exchange of flight, an aircraft departs you need to inform the airport where the aircraft is going for them to also prepare and expect the aircraft. All the necessary information needed to be passed. There are more digital means of sending this information, we call them data link, that is what we are also working on to get funding to be able to provide not just voice communication but also data links that can provide accurate and more express exchange of sensitive information and flight movements,” he said.