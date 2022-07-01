FG Inaugurates Fish Market, Mini-Stadium in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator



The federal government (FG), through the office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), yesterday inaugurated a 339-shops capacity modern fish market, alongside a 960-capacity mini-stadium in the Epe area of Lagos State.

The projects which were facilitated by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, equally had financial grants and manual planters distributed to over 200 rural farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration, which had the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Hamzat, and several distinguished senators in attendance, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, stated the project speaks to some goals of the SDGs, especially as related to the zero poverty, no hunger, good health and wellbeing, gender equality and economic growth.

“It is a very important project for us in the sense that we have to empower our women financially, spiritually, psychologically and emotionally.

“Market development is necessary for our women to have the opportunity of taking good care of themselves, and families, and contribute to the development of their immediate community, the local government and the state in general,” she said.

Orelope-Adefulire said when market women are economically empowered, they would be able to take care of their children, send their wards to school, support their husbands and take good care of themselves, thereby reducing domestic violence in the family and the society at large.

“We have built 346 markets, low-cost shops, and stores very close to the jetty to aid fish farmers in selling their wares.

“Here at Oluwole Fish Market, we have also constructed where they can process their fish using gas, electricity or coal. It has been completed. And the standard of fish produced here can be exported overseas. I can tell you that it can match anywhere in the world,” she said.

Also speaking, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the project was a true demonstration of democracy as it is most practical, and functional, directly touching the people’s lives, empowering them, and enabling them to live healthier, more prosperous and to live better as citizens.

He equally revealed that the mini-stadium consists of a football pitch, a volleyball court, a basketball court, and a lawn tennis court, among others.

“The market is a commerce-oriented project designed to improve the livelihood and the earning capacity of the various beneficiaries, while the mini-stadium is a lifestyle, sports, and recreational facility which will translate and transform the health benefit and improve the livelihood of our citizens.

“Between these two projects, a holistic effort has been made in touching the lives of our people in Epe in particular and Lagos East Senatorial District in general. In addition to these projects, we are also today presenting financial grants to over 1,250 women that have been carefully selected from the senatorial district, and additional 200 farmers will also be receiving manual planters and financial support to enable them to expand and do more in their chosen vocation.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Senator Abiru noted that he came into “this assignment with a determination and passion to improve the lots of Lagos East Senatorial District, and elevate the socio-economic conditions of our people, and most importantly, compliment the efforts of the state government in improving the lives of our people.

“So, in the last 18 months, I have held the people’s mandate, I have prioritized my focus and responsibilities on three pillars; legislative role, empowerment, and endowment,” he noted.