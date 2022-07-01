Federal Legislators Push for Improved Educational System

Olubunmi Ogun writes that every tier of government needs to focus on education in order to address the many challenges students are facing in learning institutions across the country.

There’s no gainsaying that every government in Nigeria needs to focus on education in order to address the many challenges students are facing in tertiary institutions across the country.

Over the last three years, some National Assembly representatives have gone beyond the call of duty to transform the education sector in their Districts into greatness and turning their constituents into respectable individuals among their peers from other regions.

Education plays a major role in shaping the future of the youth, thereby making them to became better citizens who would be useful to themselves and the society

At a recent scholarship awards in Ilaro, Ogun State sponsored by the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi, Moses Paul Anuoluwa, could not hide his joy. In his right hand is a cheque of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100.000), while he held on to a brand new HP Laptop worth over Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) in Nigerian currency with his left hand beaming with smile.

Moses is a tertiary institution student and an indigene of Ogun West Senatorial District, who, like his colleagues is now at home due to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) imposed strike. Moses is one of the beneficiaries of the ToluOdebiyi Scholarship awards.

The Senator representing Ogun West, ToluOdebiyi, for three years, has given out scholarship awards including laptops to over 600 indigent but academically brilliant students from his district.

The beneficiaries will enjoy these scholarship opportunities till they graduate from their various institutions of learning.

While expanding the frontiers of building the youths of Ogun West to become great technology entrepreneurs, the founder of the Scholarship Foundation, Senator ToluOdebiyi has also facilitated enormous job opportunities for the beneficiaries of his scholarship awards at Africa’s leading fintech company, Flutterwave and Africa’s leading card manufacturing and tech company, SecureID, among many others.

Senator Odebiyi’s records and performance in terms of wealth creation, provision of social amenities, construction of public schools and elimination of poverty in his communities has shown that Nigeria can regain its lost glory if the right policies are put in place and adequate budgetary provisions are made to cater for all the sectors, most especially education and ICT.

In the Nigerian Senate, he remains one of the most colourful Senators from the SouthWest whose kind gestures spread across his Senatorial District.

Also exploring angles that provide solutions to the education challenges in their districts are Senators OlubunmiAdetunmbi, TokunboAbiru (Lagos East); and from the House of representatives are Hon. Ade Adeogun (Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal constituency) and Hon. KoladeAkinjo.

The vibrant lawmaker from Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator OlubunmiAdetunmbi, in the area of human empowerment has distributed bursaries to over 500 students in Ekiti North Senatorial District, where each student got Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00).

One could argue that more needs to be done in lifting more indigent students up, given the high inflation rate and economic malaise in the country.

A former Banker and former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State, Senator TokunboAbiru had in October 2021, given out bursaries to 600 brilliant but indigent students in his Lagos East senatorial district through an endowment instituted by his foundation to assist youth.

The need to plug gaps in the education system is one reason that the House member representing Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal constituency, Hon. Ade Adeogun has facilitated three years tuition free scholarship for five hundred students at Upland College of Education, IpesiAkoko, Ondo State to give hope to the indigent youths.

Demonstrating his legislative interventions in the area of education, Hon. KoladeAkinjo distributed educational materials to primary schools, built schools and gave scholarships to public secondary school students as well as graduates of the Nigerian Law School from Ilaje/EseOdo Federal constituency.

With great politicians like these, Nigeria will continue to build a mass of educated youths with morals, knowledge, expertise and mentality to move this country forward.

-Ogun writes from Abuja