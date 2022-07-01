Banditry: My Constituents now Refugees, can’t Farm Again, Lawmaker Laments

* Says terrorists murder 30 in Shiroro Wednesday

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, has lamented the killings of 30 security agents and residents of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Musa, in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Friday, noted with great concern that the incessant killings of his people had turned them to refugees in their own land.

He further lamented that his people were now languishing in anguish and hunger as the activities of the terrorist had prevented them from going to their farms.

He therefore called on the federal government to urgently intervene in order to save the lives of innocent children and their mothers now displaced and living in camps.

Part of the statement read: “I am indeed saddened at the report of the cold blooded murder of 30 of our security men and some locals by dare devil blood thirsty terrorists who invaded the Ajata Aboki mining community in Erena ward of Shiroro Local Government of Niger State on Wednesday.

“This latest incident has further put families and loved ones of our security personnel in trauma and untold hardship which they do not deserve.

“It has also further depleted the nation’s security personnel which unfortunately has not met the required manpower needed to secure the lives and property of people in the state and the country as a whole.

“This cold blooded murder of innocent Nigerians is totally condemnable and should be condemned by all peace loving members of our society.

“While I sincerely sympathise and commiserate with families of the slain security personnel and the locals killed, I pray for the repose of their souls and for Allah to grant them aljana fidausi.

“It is however necessary to again restate my call on the federal government to rise to the security challenges facing this country, a development that has deprived our people their right to peaceful and purposeful living.

“It is very sad that now that the farming season has commenced, many farmers in my constituency have not been able to go to their farms as a result of the activities of bandits and terrorists.

“Many of my people especially those in Shiroro Munya and Rafi Local Government Areas are now refugees in Internally Displaced People’s camps or hibernating with relations in Minna and other safe environments.

“This is totally unacceptable, therefore government should take immediate steps to create the needed atmosphere for these people to live gainful and peaceful lives and fend for themselves and their families.”