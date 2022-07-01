African Leadership Organisation Honours Williams



Media entrepreneur and Group CEO, RED | For Africa, Adebola Williams has been recognised for his outstanding leadership excellence at the 12th edition of the prestigious African Business Leadership awards.



Powered by the publication arm of the African Leadership Organisation, the African Leadership Magazine, the Award aims to celebrate exceptional leadership in the African business ecosystem as well as phenomenal contributions to the continent’s socio-economic growth and development.



According to a statement, Williams received the award for his unique and inspirational contributions to business growth, job creation, youth empowerment, and wealth creation in the media and political space through the RED Group.



“It is always humbling to have the work my team and I do and our accomplishments over the years recognised,” Williams added.

He added: “And to receive the Outstanding Leadership Excellence Award on a platform such as the African Business Leadership Awards alongside industry leaders that I have looked up to is even more humbling.



“I set out many years ago to transform the African landscape through media. This desire has morphed into many forms and led to the birth of the many parts of RED over the years.



“I have, by no means, accomplished all I have set out to, but I am proud of all we have achieved. This Award is a reminder to me that no act of service, no sacrifice and no good deed ever goes unnoticed.”

Past winners of various categories of the African Business Leadership Awards included President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; Former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (2011); Sudanese businessman, Mo Ibrahim (2012),Former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete (2014); Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan (2015); Tanzanian businessman and philanthropist, Mo Dewji (2016); President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame (2017); Prime Minister of Ethiopia and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Abiy Ahmed (2018).