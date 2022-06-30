Zulum Vows to Monitor Commissioners’ Office Presence

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has announced that he would monitor Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries’ presence in their respective offices at their Musa Usman Secretariat.

The governor said his administration wants to ensure the maximum functionality of the secretariat.

According to a statement, Zulum spoke shortly after the swearing-in of Commissioners and a Permanent Secretary at the renovated International Conference Hall of the State Secretariat.

Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, represented by a High Court Judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru, administered the oaths while Zulum supervised.

The governor said he purposely directed that the swearing-in be held at the secretariat so as to remind public office holders of the importance of the secretariat and the need to make it very functional.

He recalled that last week, he showed up unannounced and inspected offices around 8am at the secretariat and to his dismay, few officials were on their seats.

The governor has since 2019 been operating an office annex at the secretariat, often appearing unannounced.

Zulum charged Commissioners to set examples for staff of their ministries by reporting to work punctually.

He charged Commissioners to ensure all staff of their respective ministries are given functional opportunities rather than concentrating responsibilities to few senior officials.

The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Service to ensure the provision of stable electricity, security and other essential needs that should make offices comfortable for public office holders to work effectively.

Earlier in his welcome address, the SSG, Usman Jidda Shuwa, highlighted key achievements recorded by the Zulum administration in the last three years, noting that the appointments of commissioners would set a renewed commitment for more projects and programmes in line with the governor’s transformative vision.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the sworn-in Commissioners and Perm Secretary, Borno State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, assured Zulum that they would give him good results.