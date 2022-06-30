VP Slot: North-West APC Leaders to Meet Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North-West have resolved to meet with the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to aggregate the views of the region as the search for a suitable running mate continues.

The North-West leaders made their position known in a statement issued and signed by the APC National Vice-Chairman (North-West), Dr. Salihu Lukman after their meeting held on Thursday in Kaduna.

The meeting was attended by APC governors, gubernatorial candidates and ministers from the states of the North-West.

The leaders said if the contribution of the region to the emergence and growth of APC and its electoral viability, especially with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 was anything to go by, there was need to engage Tinubu to aggregate their interest.

It said: “The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.”

It added that the meeting also welcomed the initiative to commence the consultative meeting as vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West and improve leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone.

The leaders acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters of the party and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.