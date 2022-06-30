Varsity Commends APC Senatorial Candidate for Support in Edo

The management of the Mudiame University, Irrua has described the All candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo Central Senatorial district, Monday Okpebholo, as a promise keeper.

The university management team made this known when Okpebholo, delivered a set of computers to the university as part of his contributions to the development of the institution.

During the hand-over ceremony, the Registrar of Mudiame University, Mr. Johnson Akorede described Okpebholo also popularly known as Akpakomiza as a promise keeper who is not like other politicians.

Okpebholo has few weeks ago during the university’s maiden matriculation ceremony, pledged to donate brand new computers as part of his contribution to the university for its take-off.

Okpebholo, who is also an industry player in ICT, also promised to donate data to the university for the next one year.

Akorede while receiving the computers, said: “On behalf of the Chancellor, Prof. S.E Eromosele, and the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ernest B. Izevbigie, I want to profoundly thank Mr. Monday Okpebholo for the prompt fulfillment of the promise he made penultimate week ago. Indeed, Akpakomiza is a ‘promise keeper.’

Other members of the university while expressing their delight over the prompt fulfilment of his promise, noted that Akpakomiza was indeed a different politician.

‘’He is not the regular politicians that make so much noise and promises which they will never fulfill. His action is a clear demonstration that he can be trusted with public office,” they said.

The Mudiame University in Irrua few weeks ago matriculated its maiden students at a well-attended ceremony.