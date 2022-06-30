  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

Tayo Balogun Buries Mother–in-law Today

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The remains of Deaconess Cordelia Araba Hayford Adebowale, the mother-in-law of veteran sports journalist, Tayo Balogun will be laid to rest today, Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Ibadan, Oyo State. 

She died on May 31 at the ripe age of 91 years after a brief illness.According to the funeral programme, the wake-keep held yesterday  at her residence, 7, Adegoke, Off Joyce B, Ring Road, Ibadan.

A farewell service is to hold this morning  at her residence at 8.00am with interment following immediately at Catholic Cemetery, Car Wash, Bodegbo. The late Deaconess is the mother to Mrs Subuola Tayo- Balogun, wife of veteran broadcaster and sports administrator, Tayo Balogun.

She is survived by a brother and two sisters, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren amongst whom are  Rotimi Okpaise, Bolanle Adamolekun and Nchekube Owairu

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.