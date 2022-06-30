Tayo Balogun Buries Mother–in-law Today

The remains of Deaconess Cordelia Araba Hayford Adebowale, the mother-in-law of veteran sports journalist, Tayo Balogun will be laid to rest today, Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She died on May 31 at the ripe age of 91 years after a brief illness.According to the funeral programme, the wake-keep held yesterday at her residence, 7, Adegoke, Off Joyce B, Ring Road, Ibadan.

A farewell service is to hold this morning at her residence at 8.00am with interment following immediately at Catholic Cemetery, Car Wash, Bodegbo. The late Deaconess is the mother to Mrs Subuola Tayo- Balogun, wife of veteran broadcaster and sports administrator, Tayo Balogun.

She is survived by a brother and two sisters, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren amongst whom are Rotimi Okpaise, Bolanle Adamolekun and Nchekube Owairu