PVC Collection: Niger Declares Thursday, Friday Work-Free Days

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has declared Thursday and Friday this week as work free days to enable eligible people of the state collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

A government statement made available to newsmen yesterday said that those of 18 years and above should seize the opportunity to collect their PVCs which will enable them vote in the 2023 general elections.

The statement that was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Matane also directed all Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of government agencies to return to their local government areas of origin to monitor the collection of the PVCs. before the closing date announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement added that the public functionaries should at the end of the exercise “render reports on the outcome of the exercise in their respective local government areas.”

Since the registration exercise started last June not less than 229,000 eligible voters have been registered while 20,000 registrations were voided on account of double registration.

Head Voter Education of INEC in the state Mr. Arthur Adzape, told THISDAY on Wednesday that new registrations was 39,994 adding that more materials have been received from the headquarters and sent to the local governments.

Adzape said that presently the Ccmmission has received 19,035 requests for transfer, corrections and replacement of PVCs.

“We are ready for the anticipated rush as a result of the step taken by the government” Adzape declared.