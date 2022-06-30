Our Men Have Never Had It So Good, Says Nigerian Army

•Denies plan by personnel to storm Abuja over unpaid emoluments

•Moves to commence celebration of 159th anniversary

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Army Headquarters, yesterday, said the army has never had it so good, given the quantum of combat and logistics equipment injected into the theatres of operations, a circumstance it said turned the tide against the complex array of threats facing the nation.

It, therefore, denied reports that officers and soldiers were planning to storm Abuja, the nation’s capital, over unpaid emoluments, saying no personnel of the military service was involved in any such plan.

It said the army leadership, led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, had always ensured that there were positive changes in the moral and physical components of the force.

This is as the army, has announced plans for the celebration of 159 years of its establishment.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to yet another mischievous report peddled by some online media, alleging serving officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are planning to storm Abuja, to protest over unpaid emoluments, poor working conditions and other unsubstantiated allegations.

“Judging by the unprofessional and irresponsible manner in which the release was made, citing faceless persons, it could have been ignored. However, the weighty nature of the claims demands some clarification for the sake of well-meaning Nigerians,” it said.

The statement explained that, the army leadership had ensured prompt payment of salaries and operational allowances while welfare flights were inaugurated, which significantly reduced the burden of troops travelling in and out of the theatres to see their loved ones.

“It is on record that officers and soldiers of the NA under the leadership of Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, like never before, have witnessed exceptional positive changes in the moral and physical components of the force.

“It is, therefore, crucial to state in very clear terms, that the NA has never had it so good, given the quantum of combat and logistics equipment that have been injected into the theatres of operations, a circumstance that has evidently turned the tide against the complex array of threats facing the nation.

“This is also in addition to huge commitment on the medical needs of wounded-in-action officers and soldiers and the barracks communities. Scholarships are also being awarded to children of officers and soldiers killed in action in the ongoing operations.

“It is worthy of note, that across all NA Barracks, there are deliberate efforts at providing conducive working and living conditions for troops and their families. These interventions in the form of massive barracks construction and renovation works, with visible footprints are bringing succour to NA personnel nationwide.

“The allegation is nothing but an inglorious attempt to woo unsuspecting members of the public with bigotry bargains, laced heavily with evil intent. It must be made crystal clear that the NA remains a symbol of national unity and therefore, cannot afford to be divided along ethnic or religious lines.

“Suffice to state that the NA under the current leadership has remained resolute in carrying out its constitutional role and will vigorously continue to implement welfare programmes for the benefit of all personnel.

“Troops deployed in ongoing operational engagements are putting in their best for the nation and should be encouraged, rather than plotting disaffection amongst them. All personnel are urged to remain steadfast and unswayed by the antics of unpatriotic elements, who for selfish gains want to plunge the nation into chaos,” he stated.

On the celebration of its 159 years of formation, the Nigerian Army said the event slated for Owerri, Imo State would enable the army authorities review its performance over the years.

Speaking in Abuja, the Army Chief said the 2022 celebration marked 159 years since its formation.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plan, Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje, he disclosed that the celebration takes place on July 6 every year to commemorate the day the unfortunate Nigerian civil war broke out.

The 2022 celebration, themed: “Repositioning the Nigerian Army in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”, is scheduled to hold in Imo from 1st to 6th of July.

“The date is set aside by the Nigerian Army to remind us about our past and the need to employ tactful and mediatory conflict resolution approaches rather than resorting to armed conflict.

“It also reminds us of the ‘No victor, no vanquished’ slogan at the end of the civil war underscoring the need to promote national unity, peace and cohesion strengthened by our diversities.

“The week-long NADCEL is, therefore, an important annual event in the calendar of the Nigerian Army due to its significance to National security, peace and unity of our country.

“It also offers the Nigerian Army an opportunity to take stock, assess its performance, interface with the public, and set goals for the succeeding year with a view to maintaining a highly professional Army, well-trained, combat-ready and effectively positioned to perform its constitutional roles.

“The celebration is scheduled to hold from 1st – 6th July, 2022 and it is intended to celebrate the Nigerian Army’s achievements and also showcase the Army’s operational activities, as well as its transformational strides in innovation, development, civil-military cooperation, research and technological advancement.

“The celebration is also aimed at projecting the Army as a development instrument of national unity, integration and as well as highlighting the achievements, capabilities and positive corporate image and reputation of the Nigerian Army,” he said.