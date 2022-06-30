NSSF Announces 2022 Award Winners

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), a private-sector led institution with a vision to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system to support its most vulnerable citizens, announced winners of its 2022 NSSF Awards.

The award held recently in Lagos is the first in a series of awards to recognize remarkable changemakers for their efforts in creating measurable impact across NSSF priority areas: to supplement efforts to mitigate the adverse economic efforts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians, strengthen the country’s healthcare system, and re-skill the Nigerian workforce for a post-pandemic world.

The event also serves to accelerate progress in healthcare system strengthening by securing more funds from partners across the country.

The Chairman of NSSF, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo in his welcome address noted that, “Our target goal is to reach 500,000 citizens in Nigeria and diaspora.”

He revealed that the health sector was most hit by the covid-19 pandemic therefore NSSF’s focus is to see the health sector fully recover.

He emphasized the need to draw from global best practices with a focus on creating awareness and enhancing healthcare systems and infrastructure.

The General Manager of NSSF, Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko in her presentation on health sector gaps indicated that education, economic stability, access to quality healthcare and basic infrastructure continues to impede our right to health in Nigeria.

According to her, “With the staggering statistics that lay the groundwork to improve health outcomes for Nigerians, we seek to address the healthcare system and the broader socio-economic challenges with a strategic focus in 2022 is to reduce maternal and child deaths through improving access to quality healthcare for vulnerable Nigeria.”