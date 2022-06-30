Crisis in Niger State Sports Council, Tornadoes, Two Associations Spoil for Showdown

Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Sports Council has been hit with crisis leading to the suspension of activities by two major associations in the state.

The suspension of activities by the State Basketball Association and the state’s darling football team, Niger Tornadoes FC, is indefinite and is feared may ignite similar action by other associations.

The major crux of the disagreement between the two groups stems from non payment of allowances and other emoluments.

THISDAY gathered that the players of the Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna have not been paid their ‘sign-on fees’ since the 2020/2021 season.

In addition, it was also learnt that the ‘sign-on’ fees agreed with majority of players has not been paid.

“The players are being treated like amateurs, whereas they are professionals,” it was further learnt.

The case became worse when the players learnt that government released some funds to settle part of the indebtedness yet the money did not get to any of the players.

As a result, the players have vowed not to train ahead of the remaining matches in the NPFL league matches even as the face the prospect of being relegated to lower division.

The same poor condition is affecting the state’s handball players who have also vowed not to honour all their national engagements.

Efforts to douse the tension created by the action of the two groups hit the rocks on Monday when a meeting with the leadership of the groups did not arrive at an amicable solution

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Alhaji Abbas Kabiru Musa, pleaded with the players to allow him sometime to see the state’s Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on the issues raised at the meeting held at the Sports Council conference hall.

The Director of Sports, Mr Habibu Sheshi, when contacted on telephone, confirmed that “Yes we have some problems but will be resolved.

“Presently, we are in a meeting with officials of Tornadoes. We will reach an amicable and acceptable solution,” he said.

Sheshi however said he is not aware of any problem with the Basketball Association promising to investigate the claim.