A’Ibom  Accord Party Denies Being Sponsored by Government

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of Accord Party has identified itself as alternative party to address the problems of the state if voted into power come 2023.

The State Chairman of the Accord Party, Rt. Hon Martins Inyang Ansa, addressed journalists in Uyo yesterday denying insinuations that the party is being sponsored by the state.

The party also declared as false and malicious the rumour that its Governorship Aspirant, Mr. Emem Coffie, holds a substitutive candidate position.

Ansa said: “I would want to use this medium to inform the general public that Accord Party in Akwa Ibom State is a product of self-sacrifice by committed members who have shown unflinching loyalty in their believe to produce the next governor of our dear state come 2023.

“I would also want to use this medium to debunk insinuations, claims and rumours making rounds in the state, that our great party is being sponsored by the state.

“I want to state here unequivocally that Accord (Party) in Akwa Ibom State has never received a dime from the State Government nor an individual or group of individuals.

“Therefore, Accord Party, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, is open for all Akwa Ibomites irrespective of their political platform and affiliations,” he said.

Ansa regretted that such malicious and despiteful intent was aimed at destroying the core values of the great party and the personae of Mr. Emem Coffie before the right thinking members of the society.

“This is totally false and malicious.

“The leadership of this great party, and the winner of the May 28, 2022, delegates’ primaries elections Mr. Emem Coffie, hereby debunk such ‘substitutive position’ as false. All members of Accord Party, supporters and the general public should please take note,” he added.

He lauded members who emerged winners during the recently concluded primaries, and also used the forum to commend members who have sacrificed to keep the flag of the party flying.

He equally thanked the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini, for standing by the party to ensure that all who emerged winners at the primaries were listed by the umpire.

Ansa called on Akwa Ibom people to join Accord party in its ride to provide solution to the challenges confronting the state, adding “because we are all we need and we are better together, join Accord today, as we are the solution providers to the challenges of our dear state.”