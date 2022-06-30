2023: Gov Sule Retains Deputy Gov, Akabe, as Running Mate

Igbawase Ukumba



The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday announced the retention of his Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, as his running mate in the state’s 2023 governorship election.

A press statement that was issued by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ibrahim Addra, said that Sule announced the choice of Akabe during a courtesy call on him in the Government House, Lafia, by leaders of the Alago nation.

Sule was quoted in the statement to have described his deputy governor as a professional who is loyal and very honest.

The statement added that the governor charged the Alago nation to stay with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and support the party at all times.

According to the statement, “highlight of the event was the formal presentation of the nomination form to Dr. Akabe in the presence of the Chairman of the State Working Committee of the APC, Dr. John D.W Mamman, and other members of the committee.”