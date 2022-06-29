Stop Smear Campaign against Buratai, Osun Monarch Admonishes Critics

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Foremost Osun State traditional ruler and Chairman, Council of Owu Monarchs, Oba Hammed Adekunle Makama, yesterday contended that attributing a house in Wuse, Abuja, where operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raided and recovered huge cash and other luxury items to former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Yusuf Buratai, was a smear campaign.

The Olowu of Kuta kingdom also described the attack as a “media terrorism against Buratai,” but urged those behind it to desist from the attack.

Speaking during a press conference in his palace at Owu -Kuta yesterday, Oba Makama said those behind the attack on Buratai sponsored blackmail after several unsuccessful attempts to get him removed from office before his time.

According to him, “Let it be known that we have credible information that several faceless non-governmental organisations have been paid to embark on campaign of calumny and destruction against Buratai.”

He opined that those trying to pull him down would have so many of traditional rulers to contend with, hence, he urged those involved to desist from “this media terrorism.

“The misinforming reports, I stand to confirm, is purely malicious and another fabricated tale published to tarnish Buratai’s brilliant image. But, this too has failed, because the ICPC’s official public statement has confirmed that Buratai has no link with the said property or the cash and other items found in the building.”

Oba Makama attributed the attack on the Ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic, Buratai, to his milestone achievement in the military as the longest serving chief.

“As you rightly know, Buratai is not from Kuta. He is not an Owu person, but I stand for integrity. God himself has covered Buratai with garment of honour.

“He doesn’t own a house in Wuse. I pray they desist from this. I am supporting him with this address to the media, since I can always vouch for his excellent character and uncommon integrity. A Yoruba axiom says: ‘if you pursue someone and you did not meet him, you make detour’,” he stated.