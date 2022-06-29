  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Ogun Workers are Right to Demand their Entitlements, Says PDP Chieftain

Sunday Okobi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Ogun Central, Ogun State, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has called on the state Governor,  Dapo Abiodun, to prioritise and pay attention to the grievances of the state workers.

Reacting to the workers’ resolution to embark on an indefinite strike from yesterday, Aderinokun noted that he observed that the state government is making life harder for public employees by deducting from their salaries “that has not been reviewed in years.”

The organised labour held a peaceful gathering at the Arcade ground, Abeokuta, last Monday which had leaders of the National Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) present.

The gathering ended with a decision to start an indefinite strike which will leave all public buildings, including schools, hospitals among others closed.

Worried by the decaying public service system in Ogun State, Aderinokun admonished Abiodun-led government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the organised Labour in 2020.

According to the PDP chieftain, “A government that prioritises the people’s needs would have averted this industrial action, because it is the least action the people deserve at this time of harsh economic circumstances.

“As a matter of fact, no one will question the workers for demanding the full payment of their salaries with the current reality we are facing in the country.

“Ogun State workers deserve better welfare and attention, just like on Monday when no government official answered their call at the Arcade ground. Civil servants are key players in the socio-economic development of the state.

“The government needs to honour the agreement they signed with organised Labour in September 2020. It is that simple, and a great leader should care for his workforce.”

