Ngwu Seeks to Replace Ekweremadu in the Red Chamber

Udora Orizu highlights the career and political journey of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer for Enugu West Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, OsitaNgwu

At the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary election held in Enugu State on May 24, Osita Ngwu in a landslide victory, emerged as the party’s candidate for Enugu West Senatorial District. If victorious in the 2023 general elections, Ngwu will be replacing Senator Ike Ekweremadu who has been in the Red Chamber since May 2003.

The embattled Senator was the Deputy President of the Senate for three consecutive times during the 6th, 7th and 8th Senate. Ekweremadu, who was also a PDP governorship aspirant in Enugu state before announcing his withdrawal a day to the primary election is currently serving out his fifth consecutive and last tenure in the 9th Senate.

In the run-up to the 2023 general elections, the search for who will take over the seat which he has been occupying for almost 20 years is already gathering momentum. At the just concluded party primaries, the PDP, All Progressive Congress (APC) and some other political parties through adhoc delegate system of voting fielded candidates to be their flag bearers come 2023.

For the People’s Democratic Party, which is the ruling party in the State, the chosen one to represent Enugu West Senatorial District is OsitaNgwu who scored 177 votes to defeat other aspirants such as Hon. OgbuefiOzomgbachi, Njeze Fidelis, AniChinedu, Eneh Simon, who garnered 53, 3, 13 and 1 votes respectively.

The story of Ngwu’s sojourn on earth is one of the abundance of the Grace of God, whose love and blessings has been evident in his life.

RG as he’s popularly called is a reputable engineer, astute businessman, fast rising politician and philanthropist per excellence, whose career progression has taken him through both the private and public sectors. He is highly intelligent, diligent and humble, with great passion for public service and philanthropy.

Academic Qualifications

Ngwu who’s in his early forties has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (2001) and MSc. from the Business School, University of Roe Hampton, London, UK (2016).

He’s a member of professional bodies such as Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE), Nigerian Mechanical Engineers Association (MNMEA) and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Work Experience

Ngwu in his 15 years working career as a young and dedicated engineer in the oil and gas industry garnered remarkable cognate experience, rising from trainee engineer to the highest level of Executive Director.

In those 15 years, (2003 – 2018), Ngwu served in various and diverse professional capacities in the engineering departments of the Oil and Gas industry, those were years of an outstandingly successful career in the Design, Procurement, Construction, and Management of oil and gas infrastructures in the upstream sector (Offshore and Onshore).

From 2007 to 2010, at Baywood Continental Limited, Ngwu was deeply and extensively involved in high-level & multi- volume EPCSS Technical and Commercial Proposals and Coordination, including the Review of Subcontract, Consultancy and Joint Venture Agreements used on Major Oil and Gas Projects.

He performed in-depth cost/risk analysis on proposals and ensured that Tenders were submitted as per Clients’ standard instructions, policies, and conditions for Tenders.

From 2010 to 2016, he was part of a team at ZB Joint Venture Limited, initially as the Contract Manager but later on as the Project Manager to deliver the Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Construction, and Commissioning (EPSCC) of OML Phase 1 – O.U.R 42” X 45Km Gas Pipeline Project, for Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited. The Project was the first of its kind, and the largest Gas Pipeline to be constructed onshore in Nigeria and entire Sub-Saharan Africa.

He further coordinated the Tank Upgrade projects for Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited for another 2 years (up to 2018).

In those years of his working career, Ngwu who rose from Trainee Engineer position to Field Engineer, Project Engineer, Senior Project Engineer, Construction Engineer, Project Manager, Commercial Manager, Business Development Manager, Senior Project Manager, Chief Operating Officer, before ending up as Executive Director in a reputable Oil and Gas Company, was involved in managing many projects.

As a dynamic leader, Osita believes that if he was considered good at serving other business firms, he would also be excellent in the private sector and service to humanity, through his own business. Consequently, in 2016, he ventured into the private sector, as an entrepreneur. From that year, when he started his production businesses, Ngwu has created a niche in that circle. Currently, he is expanding his fleet of factories, which began as a N50 million per annum business to an enviable multi-billion Naira per annum business in just six years. To demonstrate his patriotism and love of humanity, especially to the youths of Nigeria, he has, at present, 533 workers in his payroll.

Political Journey

His strong desire to serve his people had him venturing into politics, and in 2018 he decided to purchase form to contest on the platform of the PDP to represent his constituency Udi/Ezeagu in the House of Representatives. He however stepped down on compassionate grounds for the incumbent, Hon. Dennis Amadi, who was seeking re-election for second term in the Green Chamber.

Thereafter, Ngwu proceeded to offer his help towards the progress of the PDP in the State, and his efforts didn’t go unnoticed. As 2023 election draws closer, he decided this time around to jostle for the Enugu West Senatorial District ticket, which he won in a landslide victory, at the party’s senatorial district primary election.

Following his victory, the Chief Returning Officer of the Senatorial District Congress Electoral Committee declared OsitaNgwu as the candidate of the PDP for Enugu West Senatorial District, while Senator ChimarokeNnamani and Governor UgwuanyiIfeanyi emerged as candidates for Enugu East and Enugu North Senatorial Districts respectively.

With Ngwu’s overwhelming popularity in his senatorial district and excellent track record in the oil and gas, food and beverages industries, his ambition of becoming a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria already seems achievable, and if elected he will surely bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of legislative duties for the benefit of his constituents, the people of Enugu State and Nigeria.