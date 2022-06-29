Lions Club Donates Borehole to Community



Mary Nnah



As part of its effort to improve the health status of Nigerians, the Lagos Phoenix Lions Club recently provided residents of Obalende and its environs a borehole that will provide them with clean and safe water.

The borehole project was commissioned by the District Governor Lion Fortune Wagbatsoma ably represented by the District Governor-elect, Lion Ano Anyanwu at Ije Barracks Market, Obalende Lagos after due needs assessment by the Club under the able leadership of Lion Gloria Ngozi Igure, who is the president for the year 2021/2022.

In attendance were the Zone 1A Chairperson Lion TPL Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, the Charter President of the Club Lion Joyce Akpata, and other members of the Club

The community was so amazed and happy because the women leader contacted said they have needed water supply in the area which is densely populated for years.

Indeed it was a heart fulfilled project that will impact heavily on the lives of the market women and police residing in that axis as water is one of the most human basic needs.