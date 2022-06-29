Gov Emmanuel Approves Scholarship Scheme, Construction of More Roads, Hospital in A’Ibom





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has approved a N200,000 scholarship scheme for 500 indigent but brilliant students of the state in tertiary institutions per session.

Accordingly, the state Ministry of Education and state Scholarships Board have been mandated to publish the eligibility criteria for candidates and to ensure a transparent and fair process for beneficiaries.

The state Commissioner of Information and Strategic, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo, saying the scholarship scheme is part of the free and compulsory education in the state.

He added that the state government has

approved the reward of contract for the completion of the Cottage hospital in Ukanafun, which was abandoned by the immediate-past administration in the state.

In the meeting, he said the state government also approved the construction of a 5.0 km Elei-Osu-Offi group of villages with 60m span bridge to link Okobo with Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Area.

The commissioner further said the construction of Nkari-Mbiabong-Ibuno Okpro-Mbente-Obbrong- Anwafia road in Ini LGA of the state was also approved.