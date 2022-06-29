‘Economic Prosperity Dependent on Security, Good Leadership’

Nume Ekeghe

The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo has said that the most effective way to boost economic prosperity and peace in the country is to start addressing leadership challenges and insecurity.

Sekibo stated this during the second Edition 2022 Forum, a one-day International Colloquium organized by The Men’s League of Christ Church Port Harcourt recently tagged, “What do Nigerians Want?” extensively brainstormed on the kind of leadership the country needs and how to rescue the country from its current debacle.

Sekibo said: “The economy of Nigeria needs to break forth is important to achieving the transformation the country needs, there was urgent need to address insecurity, which according to him, is the foundation of prosperity, as no nation can achieve much where the is no peace.

Sekibo, represented by the Divisional Head, Strategy & Business Solutions, Segun

Akanji emphasised that for security purposes, there must be an established functional and value-adding identity system in place.

He added: “On a higher note, I think one of the things that we need to achieve as a country is the issue of functional and value adding identity management, which is still far away from us, although, some people know that we have BVN, NIMC and a few other identity capture systems but they have not been as functional and value-adding, like the social security number that most people in advanced economies carry,” he stated.

Sekibo further explained that to achieve a prosperous economy, Nigeria needs to find ways and means through policies to build dual circulation economy, which thrives on three pillars. According to him, we need to focus on building dual circulation economy where we can expand domestic production and demand by making sure that the masses are employed.