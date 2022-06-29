CBN, Bankers Committee Sensitises Lagos Markets on ENaira

Nume Ekeghe

In a bid to enhance the adaptation of eNaira the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Bankers Committee over the weekend conducted an eNaira roadshow at Balogun and Tejuosho markets in Lagos State.

The team, comprising CBN staff and representatives of some commercial banks over the weekend took the roadshow to Tejuosho market, Yaba market.

Speaking at the sensitisation exercise, the Brand Ambassador for eNaira, Gabriel Afolayan, urged Nigerians to accept the CBN digital currency, “as it is a very good platform for customers and buyers. eNaira is the way to go now because a lot of people don’t want to move around with liquid cash. It’s mainly for people that are into business because sometimes even when you order for stuff and the money doesn’t get delivered on time, eNaira will solve that problem with just sharing code between the buyer and the seller as well.

“So right now, in 2022 and beyond, eNaira is the way to go; that is the easiest way to buy stuff without having to look at your back that you have somebody who wants to steal from you. All you need to do is just communicate with who you’re transacting with, and once you share your barcode, business is solved.”

He urged people to go to the play store and apple store to download the app, saying it was not complicated, rather easy to operate, just like a one speed dial.

Some of the traders who spoke on the initiative, commended the apex bank for introducing eNaira, saying that it would help in solving the long wait experienced in transferring cash.