Breaking: Senate Confirms Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees, Adjourns for Sallah

Sunday Aborisade

The Senate on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

The nominees are, Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nana Opiah – Imo State.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State; and Odum Odi – Rivers State.

They replaced ministers who resigned their appointments to participate in the the All Progressives Congress Presidential Primary recently.

Meanwhile, the Senate adjourned plenary for two weeks on Wednesday after the nominees’ confirmation to enable members enjoy the Eid-el Kabir celebrations in their various senatorial districts.

