Benue APC Insists Catholic Reverend is Party’s Elected Candidate

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State Chapter, Mr. Austin Agada, has stated that Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia’s victory as governor of Benue State in 2023 could not be hindered.

Agada stated this yesterday in Makurdi while addressing newsmen.

He emphasised that Fr. Alia was chosen by majority of APC members in Benue State through the most democratic process (Direct Primaries).

He explained that the fear of Fr. Alia’s candidature has made the PDP to resort to a smear campaign and fake propaganda against him, but promised that nothing could stop Fr. Alia’s victory in 2023 because of the resolve of the Benue people.

Agada also clarified that Mr. Asema Achado, won the primary election for the Gwer/Gwer-west House of Representatives’ ticket and his name has been duly submitted to the national secretariat to forward to INEC.

He decried the suffering and underdevelopment in Benue State but assured that help is on the way for the Benue people and urged them to remain steadfast and committed to the candidature of Rev. Fr. Alia for the total transformation and development of Benue State in 2023.

Agada also called on all governorship aspirants who contested the primary election with Rev. Fr. Alia to join hands with him to fight the common course of bringing forth a new Benue of development and prosperity.