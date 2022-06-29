Azubogu: I Saved Anambra from N100m Monthly Loss to Ghost Workers, Schools

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu, has narrated how he helped to stop N100 million monthly losses in Anambra State.

Azubogu, who is also a senatorial candidate, said that before 2007, Anambra State was losing the humongous amount to ghost workers and ghost schools monthly.

He said that used to exist only on paper while funds mapped out for them and staff of such schools was pocketed by certain individuals.

Azubogu said: “Between 1999 and 2003, Anambra State civil servants severally went on strike; at a point, schools were closed and students were at home for over one year.

“As a young Tech Entrepreneur running an IT firm in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and specialising on the use of IT to solve private and public organisational problems, I was so concerned about the unpalatable situation in my state and thinking of how to use my talent and IT solutions to solve the problem.”

Azubogu said in 2007, he approached Anambra State government, headed by former Governor Peter Obi with a proposal and was later given the job of consulting for them on payroll management.

“We conducted biometric verification of state civil servants and removed ghost workers and ghost schools from the payroll.

“It was during that verification exercise that I found out that there were schools that existed on papers in government offices at Awka, but were not on the ground anywhere!

“They were what I referred to as ‘ghost schools’ that were used to loot government money; thus making it impossible for the government to pay salaries.

“That helped the state government to pay the right or actual salaries promptly and, more importantly, enabled the administration save about N100million every month.

“I am running for the Senate as the candidate of APGA to represent Anambra South zone, and I seek your votes to deepen the interpretation of my established passion to serve the people.”