Atta Igala Tasks NPC on Credible, Accurate Census

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The President of Kogi State Traditional Council and the Atta Igala, HRH Mathew Alaji Ogwuche Akpa, has tasked the National Population Commission (NPC) to conduct a credible and accurate census that is devoid of irregularities or favouritism.

The royal father made this call when he received the NPC Federal Commissioner, Professor Jimoh Isah, who paid a courtesy visit to his palace in Idah, Kogi State.

The Atta Igala explained that previous census exercises were inaccurate, and stressed that this time around the people at the helms of the NPC must ensure that right things are done.

He said that the speech of the NPC’s federal commissioner has brought hope to Nigerians that commission would conduct credible census.

Heencouraged the NPC boss to call on him anytime the commission would his assistance, stressing that the entire Igala Kingdom would render assistance needed to ensure that the census exercise would succeed.

Isah, in his remark, pledged that the NPC would conduct an accurate census that Nigerians would find acceptable.

He explained that the NPC is carrying out a trial census across the 774 local governments in Nigeria.

He, therefore, assured the traditional ruler that today’s NPC has been digitalised, which would give room for more improvement.

The commissioner stated that with the calibre of personnel at the disposal of the NPC, the commission would deliver on its mandate.