16-member State Steering Committee for Women Project Inaugurated in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A 16-person steering committee of the Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP) has been inaugurated by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The committee has the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, as the chairperson; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Margaret Edem, as Secretary; and Mrs. Ofonime Etuknwa, as state project coordinator.

The state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel,

who inaugurated the body, affirmed the commitment of the state to instituting gender equality.

He added that the appointment of the deputy governor to head the steering committee was to ensure the project receives due attention.

Emmanuel outlined the terms of reference for the committee to include: considering and approving the state joint annual work plan at the first annual meeting; providing guidance to state technical committee and state project coordinating unit; ensure conformity with the national sector and development planning.

The term of reference also include to provide sector policy and project harmonisation, nurture multi-sector or multistage dialogue, nurture relevant project partnerships, and take decisions on recommendations forwarded by the federal project coordinating unit.

The NFWP is a five-year operation of the Federal Government of Nigeria with support from the World Bank to the Nigerian Government’s goal of ensuring gender equality and improving the economic achievements for women using methods that would add to their sources of income and the wellbeing of individual households and the communities at large.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairperson of the state steering committee, Mr. Moses Ekpo, thanked the state governor for considering them fit to steer the project in the state, acknowledging the composition of the committee as qualitative.

He assured them that he and his team would do their best to carry out the intentions of the committee.

The committee also has its members as: Commissioners for Women Affairs, Dr. Ini Adiakpan; Finance, Mr. Linus Nkan; Economic Development, Mr. Emem Bob; Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Dr. Offiong Offor; Trade and Investment, Camillus Umoh; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong; as well as Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mrs. Enobong Mbobo.

To represent local government areas in the committee are: Hon. Iniabasi Ekanem, Onna; Rt. Hon. Kingsley Frank, Oruk Anam; and Mrs. Akon Asuquo of Ibesikpo Asutan, while the private sector, NGOs and CSOs have the Managing Director, Sun Centre, Uyo, Obonganwan Mary Umanaette, National Treasure, Nigeria Association of Women Entrepreneur, Mrs. Abigail Edohoeket, and the President, Friends of the Needy Organisation, Mrs. Eme Atakpo, as members.