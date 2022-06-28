Police Arrest Ex-convicts for Armed Robbery

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers in Mowe area of the state, who were said to be coming from armed robbery operation in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed the arrest of the suspect in a statement, said the men were arrested on June 23, 2022.

Oyeyemi identified the suspects as 37 years old Wasiu Opeyemi, an indigene of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and 27-year-old Noah Israel, a Benue State indigene.

He said the suspects were apprehended by men of state Anti-Kidnapping Unit, who are on a routine patrol at Mowe area of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He said: “The two men, who were on a motorcycle, were accosted by the policemen because of the suspicious manner they appear, and were stopped for questioning.

“The two suspects made an attempt to escape but were quickly surrounded by the operatives and taken to the nearest police station.

“On interrogation, they confessed to the police that they were coming from Ogbomoso in Oyo State where they have gone to carry out an armed robbery operation. They confessed further that all the goods in their possession were proceeds of the operation.

“They also stated that one of their victims was forced to transfer the sum of one hundred thousand naira into their account since nothing tangible was found with him.”

The PPRO added: “The suspects, who claimed to have met at Oba Correctional Centre while serving different jail terms, confessed to have robbed their victims with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

“Recovered from them are two laptops, 11 phones of different types, one Rolex wrist watch, one hundred and twenty two thousand naira cash, and bags containing household items.”

Oyeyemi said the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a thorough investigation of the suspects before transferring them to Oyo State where they will be prosecuted.