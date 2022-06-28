No Man Will Appoint a Governor for Rivers People, Says APC Chieftain

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former representative of the Rivers West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Wilson Ake, has stated that individual will appoint a governor for the people of Rivers State.

Ake made the declaration yesterday while speaking at the conclusion of inauguration of registration of officers for the project, ‘Senator Magnus Abe (SMA) 2023’, at Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Performing the exercise, he said the aspiration of Senator Magnus Abe to be on the ballot in the forthcoming governorship election in the state is a project that has come to stay.

Ake said: “Abe is an illustrious son of Rivers State that we are proud of. What we are doing here today has been done in Port Harcourt for Rivers East senatorial district and Ahoada Town for Rivers West senatorial district.

“We are to confirm the statement made by Abe that we will be on the ballot in 2023. No human will stop Abe from being on the ballot to contest for the governorship in 2023 neither will any of them be able to appoint a governor for the Rivers people. What we are doing is a prelude.

“We are here to tell you that from what we are seeing, Abe will be in the Government House in 2023. We are knocking at the Government House door and asking the occupant to start packing and get ready to vacate.”

He called on the registration officers to be diligent in carrying out their assignment, saying a lot is expected of them to enable Abe occupy the Rivers State Government House in 2023.

The senator said: “Have you seen the two candidates they brought out in APC and PDP. These are people you have never seen before, but Abe is somebody you have known for a very long time. So, we cannot afford to fail because if we fail, Rivers State will be in trouble. The man we know is Senator Magnus Ngei Abe.”

In his speech, former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Golden Chioma, said the registration officers cannot afford to fail in the Project SMA 2023.

Chioma said: “We thank you for volunteering to carry out this assignment.

“This project falls squarely on you. It does not discriminate on any party. We all have one project, which is SMA. Rivers South-east is our strongest district for SMA supporters. Please, take this job very serious, we are going somewhere.”

Also speaking at Ahoada, the senatorial district coordinator for Project SMA 2023, Augustine Nwokocha, said the whole idea was to return power to the people, which he said he believes it is the right of the people to choose who leads them.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Rivers East Senatorial District Committee for the registration of Project SMA 2023, Chief Tony Okocha, explained that the essence of the project SMA is to test Senator Abe’s popularity ahead of the elections.