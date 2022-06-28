  • Tuesday, 28th June, 2022

News in Photographs: Buhari Meets 22 Aggrieved APC Senators

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari took a bold step Wednesday to stem the planned defection of 22 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to another party.

At a meeting with the aggrieved lawmakers at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, with the affected senators including Smart Adeyemi, Frank Ibezim, Danladi Sankara and Ibrahim Oloriegbe led by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, the president noted the concerns of the senators who failed to secure the party’s return ticket to the red chamber, about the future of the ruling party but praised their effort to find a solution. 

The president assured them that as the leader of the party, one of his roles is to create the environment for members to ventilate their grievances. 

