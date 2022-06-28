Experts Task Nigerian Youths on Mental Health, Marital Relationship

Sunday Okobi

Health experts have tasked Nigerian youths to watch their actions and inactions in order not to fall victim of mental health and failed marital relationship.

The experts stated that there was need for the youths, particularly young adults, to keep away from activities that would put them under pressure to do things that would endanger their lives and destabilise their future.

This is coming on the heels of the increase number of Nigerians, especially the youths, who have become victims of mental illness, failed relationships and marriages in recent times. The experts, Dr. Olakunle Olatokunbo Onakoya and Pastor (Mrs.) Gold Adeoye, gave the advice at a one-day workshop on mental health challenges and marital relationship organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province Two, Ikeja.

Speaking on mental health, Onakoya, a medical doctor, enumerated its cases and clinical features the citizenry should watch out for and seek help before it is too late.

While citing peer pressure, bullying, financial challenges, heavy work load, fear of failure, relationship failures, internet addiction, family challenges, substance abuse, targets and deadlines as cases, the medical practitioner mentioned low self-esteem and poor inter-personal relationship as some of the clinical features that cause mental health.

The orthopedic surgeon, who has several years of experience in practice, urged participants at the event to watch out for the early warning signs in persons facing mental health challenges, just as he enumerated ways they can be prevented.

“These include acknowledging that stress is a normal way of life, failure was an opportunity to learn and improve, eating well, investing in a good support network, resting well as well as building relationship among family members, colleagues and those who share the same place of worship with them.

“Others are taking interest in extra-curricular activities, sports, exercises, languages, developing emotional intelligence, avoiding spiritualising it, and getting help without further delay,” he stated.

On treatment, Onakoya, who is presently the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lagoon Hospitals in charge of clinical strategy, quality, governance and training, stressed the need for participants to recognise early symptoms, talking one’s partner or spouse in addition to going to hospital early instead of looking for help where there is none.

Speaking on marital relationship, Pastor Adeoye emphasised the importance of young adults not to engage in anything that will make them to make wrong choices in choosing a partner for marriage.

Describing marriage as an institution ordained by God, Adeoye, who is also a psychologist, professional counselor and therapist, enjoined young adults to seek God’s guidance in the choice who to marry as it can make or mar their future.

Adeoye who is also a television personality, founder and coordinator of God’s Generals, a group of young men and women committed to God in this end time, maintained that intended couple should prepare themselves adequately by building their capacities ahead of their marriage.

According to her, “Marriage is not for the unprepared. You must adequately prepare yourself for the task ahead by learning how to cook, take care of the home, wash clothes, bath a new born baby, change napkin and so many other things needed to make your marriage work.

“Courtship is good but you should avoid unnecessary long ones so that you do not end up wasting the time of your partner.”

The workshop which was organised under the auspices of Young Adults and Youth Affairs Dominion Youth Hour also featured a question and answer segments as well as an enlightenment session on the 2023 general election by the Head, Political and Government, Lagos Province Two, Pastor Gbenga Obaleye.

Obaleye enjoined the youths to be prepared to carry out their civic responsibility by not only getting their permanent voters cards (PVCs) but also ensure that they come out to vote any candidate of their choice.