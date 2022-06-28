Eko Disco Laments N4bn Loss to Vandalism of Equipment in Six Months

Peter Uzoho

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) yesterday lamented the heavy losses it was experiencing due to the activities of vandals, saying it has lost about N4 billion to vandalism of its assets and electrical installations in the last six months.

The Managing Director of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, pointing out that most of the vandalism were recorded in Mushin, Yaba, Surulere, Apapa and other such areas in Lagos.

She said cases of vandalism had contributed in no small measure to the prolonged outages in the company’s network, leading to disruptions of many businesses, maiming and harming of staff and loss of lives, particularly of innocent and unsuspecting members of the public.

“Sanda said: “Today, I want to bring to the attention of the public, the spate of vandalism within our network in the last few weeks, especially in areas such as Mushin, Yaba, Surulere, Ijora, Apapa and Lagos Island.