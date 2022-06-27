Zoho Set to Open Nigeria Office, Launches ZADE Solution for SMEs

Emma Okonji

Zoho, the global technology company, offering the most extensive suite of business software, is set to open its office in Nigeria in July, where it will be hiring more employees locally for customer-facing roles.

The company, which grew by 74 per cent last year in Nigeria, also launched the Zoho Africa Digital Enabler (ZADE) package in Nigeria to help small businesses take steps towards digital transformation.

The Zoho Nigeria office, which is located in Lekki, Lagos, will become the third office of Zoho in Africa, after that of Cairo in Egypt and Cape Town in South Africa.

The plan to open office in Nigeria and to launch the ZADE package for Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), was revealed during the company’s first user conference in Nigeria, tagged Zoholics Nigeria, which held at Four Points by Sheraton, Lekki, Lagos.

Announcing the initiatives during the conference, the President, Zoho MEA, Hyther Nizam, said: “As part of ‘transnational localism’ strategy where our growth is underpinned with that of the region, we bring our global expertise to support the creation of self-sufficient economic clusters.

“We started by offering our products in local pricing, hiring locally and now by opening an office here to cater to our growing customer base, even as we continue to grow our partner network in the country. Furthermore, the Zoho Africa Digital Enabler package is designed to provide micro and small businesses a segue to digital transformation.”

The Zoho Africa Digital Enabler package is aimed to help small businesses with up to five employees jumpstart their digital journey. The package will provide new users of Zoho a collection of 10 leading apps at a 50 per cent discount starting from July 1, 2022 for a period of three months, Nizam said.

Speaking about the Zoho Workplace, Nizam said: “Zoho Workplace is a unified platform that brings together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrates them into other business processes. Centered around its secure business email (Zoho Mail), team chat (Zoho Cliq), and online office suite (Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, and Zoho WorkDrive), Zoho Workplace features eight tightly integrated apps that hybrid teams can use to get work done and collaborate with each other easily. The platform also includes video conferencing (Zoho Meeting), an enterprise townhall (Zoho Connect), AI-based search (Zia Search) and other security and administrative tools, enabling businesses to communicate and collaborate effectively in a hybrid environment. Zoho Workplace is the most popular offering of Zoho in Nigeria.”